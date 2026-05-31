Brock Lesnar Defeats Oba Femi In WrestleMania 42 Rematch At WWE Clash In Italy

Brock Lesnar picked up a major victory at WWE Clash in Italy, defeating Oba Femi in a hard hitting rematch from WrestleMania 42.

The match marked one of the most highly anticipated contests on the card, with fans eager to see whether Femi could avenge his previous loss to "The Beast Incarnate." Lesnar entered the arena accompanied by Paul Heyman, while Femi received a thunderous ovation from the Italian crowd, who loudly chanted his name before the match even began.

Lesnar immediately took control once the bell rang, unleashing a series of four consecutive F-5s. Despite the devastating assault, Femi stunned both Lesnar and the audience by kicking out, refusing to stay down.

Looking for another way to put his opponent away, Lesnar targeted Femi with a Kimura Lock following instructions from Heyman at ringside. However, Femi showcased his incredible strength by powering out of the hold and continuing to fight back.

The action eventually spilled outside the ring, where Lesnar drove Femi through the commentary table. Believing he had finally ended the match, Lesnar returned to the ring and waited for the referee's count. Femi once again shocked the crowd by springing back to his feet and making his way back into the match.

Femi mounted an impressive comeback, connecting with a series of powerful uppercuts and displaying remarkable strength by throwing Lesnar across the ring. He attempted to finish the former WWE Champion with Fall From Grace, but the damage to his arm prevented him from completing the maneuver.

Lesnar quickly capitalized on the opening, delivering another F-5 before securing the three count and earning the victory.

While Lesnar left Italy with the win, Femi's resilience and the overwhelming support he received from the crowd made a strong statement about his growing popularity and future potential in WWE.

Winner: Brock Lesnar