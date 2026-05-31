Charlotte Flair Costs Jade Cargill In WWE Women's Championship Match At Clash In Italy

Rhea Ripley successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill at WWE Clash in Italy, but the outcome was heavily influenced by outside interference and the surprise involvement of Charlotte Flair.

The championship contest was a rematch from WrestleMania 42, with Cargill looking to reclaim the title from Ripley. The challenger dominated much of the early portion of the match, using her power and athleticism to keep the champion on the defensive. Cargill repeatedly overpowered Ripley with suplexes, slams, and punishing strikes while confidently taunting both her opponent and the crowd.

Ripley weathered the storm and eventually found an opening when Cargill drove herself shoulder first into the ring post. The champion capitalized, mounting a comeback with a string of offensive attacks that shifted momentum in her favor. As the match progressed, both competitors exchanged near falls and momentum swings, with neither woman willing to stay down.

The closing stretch saw the action become increasingly chaotic. After Ripley appeared close to victory with a Riptide, Cargill managed to get her foot on the bottom rope to stop the referee's count. Moments later, B-Fab and Michin made their way to ringside, leading to their eventual ejection from the match.

Before order could be restored, Charlotte Flair suddenly arrived and attacked B-Fab and Michin with a crossbody from the barricade. Flair's involvement proved crucial moments later when Cargill connected with Jaded and appeared poised to capture the championship. However, Flair placed Ripley's foot on the bottom rope, preventing the referee from counting the fall.

The distraction gave Ripley an opportunity to recover. As Cargill argued and attempted to regroup, Ripley struck with a headbutt before delivering a decisive Riptide to score the pinfall victory.

As a result, Ripley retained the WWE Women's Championship, while Charlotte Flair's actions are certain to create further issues involving both the champion and Jade Cargill moving forward.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley