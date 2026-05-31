Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Championship Against Gunther In Controversial Clash In Italy Finish

Cody Rhodes successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther at WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday, although the finish of the match is likely to spark plenty of debate among fans.

The championship bout opened the premium live event from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, with Gunther receiving a major opportunity to dethrone Rhodes. The challenger controlled much of the early action, using his trademark physical offense and punishing chops to keep the champion on the defensive.

Gunther repeatedly targeted Rhodes throughout the contest, slowing the champion's offense and forcing him to fight from underneath. Despite the punishment, Rhodes gradually battled back into the match, stringing together a series of signature attacks that brought the Italian crowd to its feet.

One of Rhodes' biggest opportunities came when he connected with a Pedigree, but Gunther managed to kick out and remain in contention. The challenger later attempted to put Rhodes away with a sleeper hold, only for the champion to escape and create an opening during the closing moments of the contest.

Rhodes ultimately scored the pinfall victory to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship, but controversy immediately followed the finish. Replays appeared to show Gunther's foot positioned underneath the bottom rope during the referee's count, a detail that would normally force a break and stop the pin attempt.

Despite the apparent mistake, the referee's decision stood, and Rhodes was officially declared the winner. With the victory, "The American Nightmare" remains Undisputed WWE Champion, while questions surrounding the finish could leave the door open for further developments involving Gunther.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes