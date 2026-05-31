WWE Clash In Italy Results: Roman Reigns Defends Against Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes Battles Gunther

WWE makes history today as the company heads to Italy for its first-ever Premium Live Event in the country.

Clash in Italy takes place from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, with a stacked five match card set to showcase some of WWE's biggest stars and championship rivalries.

The headline attraction sees Roman Reigns put everything on the line when he faces Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat. Not only will Reigns defend the World Heavyweight Championship, but his position as Tribal Chief will also be at stake in what promises to be a brutal showdown between two members of the Anoa'i family.

Another major title match will see Cody Rhodes defend the WWE Championship against Gunther. After months of dominance from both men, one of WWE's most anticipated clashes is finally set to take place on the international stage.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will renew hostilities in a highly anticipated rematch. Their previous encounter left plenty of questions unanswered, and both competitors will be looking to make a statement in Turin.

The WWE Women's Championship will also be defended as Rhea Ripley puts her title on the line against Jade Cargill. With two of WWE's most powerful competitors colliding, the championship bout has the potential to steal the show.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch defends the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Sol Ruca. The rising challenger has earned one of the biggest opportunities of her career as she looks to dethrone one of WWE's most decorated champions.

The announced card for WWE Clash in Italy is as follows:

• World Heavyweight Championship & Tribal Chief Status: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat Match

• WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

• Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

• WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill

• WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca

Live Coverage:

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

WWE Clash in Italy kicked off with a video package before Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves welcomed viewers to the broadcast from ringside inside the Inalpi Arena in Turin. Gunther was the first man to make his entrance, receiving a strong reaction from the Italian crowd as he headed to the ring for his championship opportunity.

The atmosphere became even louder when Cody Rhodes emerged for his latest defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship. "The American Nightmare" made his way to the ring as fans throughout the arena sang along with his entrance music.

Following the official introductions from the ring announcer, the opening contest got underway. The two competitors wasted little time feeling each other out, exchanging holds and battling for position early on. Rhodes showed some confidence with a playful cartwheel after forcing a clean break, while Gunther remained completely focused on the task at hand.

Gunther soon took control with his trademark devastating chops, repeatedly targeting the champion's chest and using his strength advantage to wear Rhodes down. Every time Rhodes attempted to build momentum, Gunther found a way to halt it, including catching him in mid-air with a thunderous chop that stopped a Disaster Kick attempt.

The challenger continued to dominate stretches of the match, punishing Rhodes with heavy strikes and submission attempts. Rhodes struggled through visible pain in his arm but refused to stay down. After escaping further punishment, the champion began mounting a comeback with a series of strikes, a snap powerslam, and his signature sequence of jabs followed by a Bionic Elbow.

Rhodes nearly retained the title after connecting with a Pedigree, but Gunther powered out before the three-count. The action intensified as both men traded momentum in the closing moments. Gunther attempted to put Rhodes away with a sleeper hold, but Rhodes managed to escape the submission and create an opening for a decisive counter.

The finish proved controversial. Rhodes secured the pinfall victory, but replays showed Gunther's foot appeared to be underneath the bottom rope during the count. Despite the dispute, the referee's decision stood, allowing Rhodes to leave Italy with the championship still around his waist.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's Championship at WWE Clash in Italy, overcoming Jade Cargill in a hard fought rematch that featured outside interference, near falls, and a dramatic finish.

The match served as a WrestleMania 42 rematch between the two powerhouse competitors, with Cargill looking to regain the championship she previously held. Early in the contest, the challenger controlled the action, using her strength advantage to overwhelm Ripley. Cargill repeatedly grounded the champion with slams, suplexes, and punishing strikes while taunting both Ripley and the crowd throughout the bout.

Ripley struggled to gain momentum during the opening stages, but eventually found an opening when Cargill crashed shoulder first into the ring post. From there, the champion mounted a comeback, connecting with a series of clotheslines, a slingshot facebuster, and a German suplex to shift the momentum in her favor.

As the match entered its final stages, both women exchanged heavy offense and came within seconds of victory multiple times. Ripley connected with a Razor's Edge and nearly secured the win, while Cargill answered with a series of counters and near falls of her own. The crowd remained firmly behind Ripley as the intensity continued to rise.

The closing moments descended into chaos when B-Fab and Michin made their way to ringside. Ripley appeared poised to finish the match after delivering a Riptide, but Cargill managed to get her foot on the bottom rope to stop the count. The referee then ejected the pair from ringside, only for Charlotte Flair to suddenly appear and take out both women with a crossbody from the barricade.

The distraction allowed Cargill to hit a pump kick and deliver Jaded, but Flair returned the favor by placing Ripley's foot on the bottom rope to prevent the challenger from winning the championship. An enraged Cargill argued the decision, giving Ripley an opening to strike with a headbutt before planting her with a final Riptide to secure the victory.

With the win, Ripley successfully retained the WWE Women's Championship and continued her reign atop the women's division.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II

The premium live event portion of WWE Clash in Italy continued with one of the night's most anticipated WrestleMania 42 rematches as Brock Lesnar squared off against Oba Femi.

Following a video package highlighting their previous encounter, Brock Lesnar made his entrance alongside Paul Heyman. Once inside the ring, Lesnar waited for his opponent while Heyman looked on confidently from ringside.

That confidence was quickly challenged when Oba Femi's music hit. The crowd inside the arena erupted with one of the loudest reactions of the night, showering Femi with thunderous support before he even reached the ring. Chants of "Oba! Oba!" echoed throughout the building as the rising star prepared for battle.

Before the match officially began, Paul Heyman grabbed the microphone from Alicia Taylor and handled Lesnar's introduction himself in Italian. Moments later, as Femi received his introduction, the crowd once again erupted in support. Lesnar wasted no time, attacking before the opening bell.

As soon as the match got underway, Lesnar exploded with a barrage of offense, delivering four consecutive F-5s. Certain the match was finished, Lesnar went for the cover, only for Femi to shock everyone by kicking out at two.

The stunned Lesnar turned to Heyman for guidance, with Heyman repeatedly shouting for the Kimura Lock. Lesnar followed instructions and trapped Femi's arm, wrenching back on the submission. Despite the damage, Femi powered his way to his feet and remarkably lifted Lesnar into the air before slamming him to the mat to break free.

Femi attempted to seize momentum with a chokeslam, but Lesnar countered and connected with another F-5. Even that wasn't enough to keep Femi down, forcing Lesnar into visible frustration.

The action soon spilled to the outside. Femi escaped another Kimura attempt by driving Lesnar into the steel ring post, but moments later Lesnar regained control and sent his opponent crashing through the commentary table.

Believing victory was secured, Lesnar returned to the ring and celebrated while the referee counted. Femi appeared motionless for several seconds before suddenly springing to his feet and making his way back toward the ring, drawing another massive reaction from the crowd.

With renewed energy, Femi stormed across the ring with a series of crushing uppercuts before showcasing his incredible strength by launching Lesnar across the canvas. He attempted to finish the match with Fall From Grace, but the damage to his arm proved too much and prevented him from executing the move.

Lesnar capitalized immediately, hitting one final F-5 before covering Femi for the decisive three-count.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship



Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca

The action at WWE Clash In Italy shifted toward the co main event after a look back at AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 1, where newly crowned champions including Rey Fenix, The War Raiders and El Hijo del Vikingo were highlighted. Following a video package focusing on the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca, it was time for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship to be decided.

Before the match began, a lighthearted promotional segment featuring The Miz, Fraxiom and R-Truth aired, alongside a cameo appearance from Marlon Wayans to promote the upcoming Scary Movie film.

Back inside the arena, Sol Ruca made her entrance to a strong reception from the crowd. The challenger was looking to capture her first championship on WWE's main roster. Moments later, Becky Lynch entered carrying the Women's Intercontinental Championship, immediately showing frustration toward referee Jessika Carr before the contest even started.

Once the bell rang, Lynch attempted to use every advantage possible, even placing herself behind the referee to avoid Ruca's offense. The challenger remained focused and quickly began taking the fight to the champion. Ruca impressed with her athleticism throughout the early stages, landing a standing moonsault and several innovative attacks that kept Lynch on the defensive.

The champion responded by targeting Ruca whenever opportunities presented themselves. Lynch repeatedly used the ringside environment to her advantage, sending Ruca into the barricade and slowing down the challenger's momentum. Despite the punishment, Ruca continued to showcase her resilience, connecting with a German suplex, a running knee strike and a dropkick from the ropes for several near falls.

As the match progressed, both competitors exchanged submission attempts and counters. Lynch looked for the DisArmHer while Ruca answered with a crossface. Neither woman could secure the decisive advantage as the crowd became increasingly invested in the back and forth battle.

The closing moments saw the pace accelerate dramatically. Ruca nearly captured the title after landing an X-Factor from the top rope, but Lynch survived. The champion then attempted to use the referee as a distraction, shoving Jessika Carr into the ropes to throw Ruca off balance. Lynch followed with a superplex and later connected with a Manhandle Slam, yet Ruca somehow kicked out.

In a stunning sequence, Lynch tried to turn Ruca's own offense against her, but the challenger countered and delivered a Manhandle Slam of her own. The champion narrowly escaped defeat. Seconds later, Lynch went for another Manhandle Slam attempt, only for Ruca to evade the move and spring off the middle rope into a perfectly timed Sol Snatcher.

The spectacular counter finally put Lynch away, securing the biggest victory of Ruca's career and bringing an end to Lynch's title reign.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion: Sol Ruca



WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Tribal Combat)



Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu





The first-ever WWE Premium Live Event in Italy concluded with a hard-hitting Tribal Combat match as Roman Reigns defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in the night's main event.

Before the match got underway, the panel featuring Joe Tessitore, Paul Rosenberg and Big E previewed the highly anticipated showdown and also announced that the brackets for the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments would be revealed during the post-show coverage.

Following an extensive video package highlighting the family rivalry between Reigns and Fatu, both men made their entrances before Alicia Taylor handled the formal introductions. Once the bell rang, the two wasted little time engaging in a physical battle.

Reigns initially gained control with a side headlock, but Fatu quickly responded with power offense, including a shoulder tackle and spinning elbow that forced the champion to regroup on the outside. Fatu maintained the pressure, launching himself through the ropes with a suicide dive before sending Reigns crashing into the ringside barricade.

The fight soon spilled throughout the arena floor, with both men using their surroundings as weapons. Reigns and Fatu traded strikes near the barricades, concession stands and ring steps as the Tribal Combat stipulation allowed the action to become increasingly chaotic.

Weapons soon entered the contest, with a table and the steel ring steps brought into play. Fatu repeatedly punished Reigns around ringside, but the champion responded with a Drive-By that sent his challenger crashing into the ring post.

Back inside the ring, momentum continued to swing between both competitors. Fatu landed a series of impactful attacks, including a senton, a splash and a devastating hip attack in the corner. Reigns answered with a Superman Punch that nearly secured the victory, but Fatu kicked out.

Fatu later trapped Reigns in the Tongan Death Grip and appeared to have the upper hand. However, Reigns managed to survive and continued battling through the punishment. The action intensified as both men exchanged major strikes and signature offense, leaving the crowd on edge.

As the match entered its closing moments, Reigns found another gear. "The OTC" connected with multiple Spears, finally putting down "The Samoan Werewolf" and securing the decisive pinfall victory.

After the match, The Usos made their way to the ring and placed the Ula Fala around Reigns' neck. The champion then sent a clear message to Solo Sikoa and The MFTs, who were watching from ringside, warning them that they would be next.

As Reigns celebrated and headed backstage, Fatu remained in the ring and stared down Sikoa and The MFTs, teasing further developments within the ongoing family conflict. Commentary closed the broadcast by reminding viewers that Fatu must acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief on Monday Night Raw in Turin.

Winner and Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Roman Reigns