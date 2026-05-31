WWE Clash In Italy Betting Odds Shift Dramatically Ahead Of Event

The latest betting odds for WWE Clash in Italy have shifted noticeably ahead of Sunday's premium live event, with several championship bouts seeing significant movement as the show draws closer.

The biggest change on the card comes in the Tribal Combat match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Roman Reigns has strengthened his position as the clear favorite, moving from -500 earlier in the week to -900. Challenger Jacob Fatu now sits at +500, indicating growing confidence among bettors that Reigns will leave Turin still holding the title and retaining his status as Tribal Chief.

Brock Lesnar has also seen his odds improve ahead of his WrestleMania 42 rematch with Oba Femi. Lesnar is now listed at -350, while Femi stands at +210. The shift is relatively modest compared to some of the other matches but still reflects increased backing for The Beast Incarnate.

The Undisputed WWE Championship contest between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER remains one of the most closely watched matches on the card. Earlier in the week, the odds were essentially even, with both competitors listed at -120. Since then, Rhodes has regained the edge and now enters the event as a -155 favorite, while GUNTHER sits at +115.

Rhea Ripley's Women’s World Championship defense against Jade Cargill has become the most one-sided betting matchup of the event. Ripley has surged from -900 to an overwhelming -2500 favorite, while Cargill's odds have drifted to +800. The dramatic movement places Ripley as the strongest favorite across the entire Clash in Italy lineup.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship bout has moved in the opposite direction. What was once a clear advantage for Sol Ruca has tightened considerably. Ruca now holds only a slight edge at -125, with Becky Lynch close behind at -115, making it the most competitive betting line currently on the card.

Updated WWE Clash In Italy Betting Odds

• Roman Reigns (-900) vs. Jacob Fatu (+500)

World Heavyweight Championship Tribal Combat Match

• Brock Lesnar (-350) vs. Oba Femi (+210)

• Cody Rhodes (-155) vs. GUNTHER (+115)

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

• Rhea Ripley (-2500) vs. Jade Cargill (+800)

Women’s World Championship Match

• Sol Ruca (-125) vs. Becky Lynch (-115)

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

WWE Clash in Italy takes place Sunday from the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The event begins at 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST, with the opening hour airing on ESPN before the full show streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally.