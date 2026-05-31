WWE Clash In Italy Preview: Roman Reigns And Jacob Fatu Collide In Tribal Combat

Multiple high-profile rematches are set for WWE Clash in Italy this Sunday as the company brings its first major Premium Live Event to Italy. The event takes place at the Inalpi Arena in Turin and features several championship bouts with major implications.

The headline attraction sees Roman Reigns defend both his status as Tribal Chief and the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat Match. Reigns scored a victory over Fatu at Backlash earlier this month, but tensions between the two have only escalated. Adding further stakes, Fatu must acknowledge Reigns if he fails to win.

There is also some concern surrounding Fatu heading into the event. Reports from WWE's recent live event in Liverpool suggested he appeared to be favoring an injury following a Street Fight against Solo Sikoa. Fans in attendance noted that Fatu limped backstage after the match and was reportedly greeted by medical personnel behind the curtain.

The Undisputed WWE Championship clash between Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER may be the most difficult match on the card to predict. Early betting lines heavily favored Rhodes, but momentum has shifted dramatically in recent days. Current odds place both competitors at an even -120, highlighting just how evenly matched the contest is viewed heading into Sunday.

Another major rematch will see Brock Lesnar face Oba Femi. Lesnar stunned WWE fans with his return on the May 18 edition of Raw, launching a brutal assault on Femi and delivering four F-5s. The attack came after many believed Lesnar's in-ring career had come to an end. Femi previously defeated Lesnar in convincing fashion at WrestleMania 42, making this encounter an opportunity for Lesnar to settle the score.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes Radio, Lesnar is expected to remain active in WWE beyond Clash in Italy, regardless of the outcome of his match with Femi.

The Women's World Championship will also be on the line as Rhea Ripley defends against Jade Cargill. Their rivalry has continued to intensify since Ripley regained the championship from Cargill. The challenger gained momentum recently after pinning Ripley during a six-woman tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ripley enters the event as the strongest betting favorite on the entire card, sitting at -900 compared to Cargill's +500. Reports have also suggested that Ripley remains one of WWE creative's top priorities heading into the show.

WWE Clash in Italy takes place from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, beginning at 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST. The first hour will air exclusively on ESPN before the event continues internationally on Netflix.