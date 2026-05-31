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Cody Rhodes Donates Wrestling Ring To SGW Uganda

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2026
Cody Rhodes Donates Wrestling Ring To SGW Uganda

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has made a significant contribution to the future of professional wrestling in Uganda by purchasing and donating a wrestling ring to Soft Ground Wrestling (SGW).

The promotion shared the news on social media, revealing that Rhodes personally funded the purchase of the ring, which is already being put to use as SGW continues to train aspiring wrestlers.

" Huge thank you to Cody Rhodes for purchasing and donating our wrestling ring to SGW! The ring is now being used to train and develop the next generation of wrestlers in Uganda. Your support is making a real difference."

The donation fulfills a commitment Rhodes had previously made to the promotion, providing a major boost for the organization as it continues to grow its presence and develop local talent.

SGW gained international attention through viral social media clips showcasing its unique wrestling events, which were often held on soft mud surfaces. The promotion's passion and creativity earned praise from wrestling fans around the world, and the arrival of a professional wrestling ring marks a major step forward in its development.

Rhodes' contribution is not the first time a prominent wrestling figure has supported the Ugandan promotion. Several years ago, AEW star Will Ospreay reportedly donated approximately $2,000 to help SGW continue operating and expanding its reach.

With a proper ring now available, SGW is set to provide an improved training environment for its wrestlers while continuing to build on the momentum that has made it one of the most talked about independent wrestling promotions online.

Watch here.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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