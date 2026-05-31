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AAA Confirms Las Vegas As Host City For Triplemanía 34 Night One

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2026
AAA Confirms Las Vegas As Host City For Triplemanía 34 Night One

AAA has revealed the venue for the first night of Triplemanía 34, confirming a historic expansion for its biggest annual event.

During WWE Backlash 2026, it was announced that Triplemanía 34 would be held across two nights for the first time ever, taking place on September 11 and September 13. While Mexico City was immediately confirmed as the host city for night two, the location for the opening night remained a mystery.

That changed during AAA Noche de los Grandes on May 30, where the promotion officially announced that Triplemanía 34 Night One will be held at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is scheduled for September 11, 2026.

The announcement marks several milestones for AAA. Not only will Triplemanía become a two-night spectacle for the first time in its history, but the Las Vegas show will also represent the first Triplemanía event ever staged in the United States.

With the dates and locations now locked in, attention turns to the card itself. AAA has yet to confirm any matches for either night of Triplemanía 34, but anticipation is already building for what promises to be one of the promotion's most significant events to date.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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