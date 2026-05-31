Chad Gable Unmasked After Emotional Loss At AAA Noche de los Grandes

AAA Noche de los Grandes ended with a changing of the guard as only one El Grande Americano remained standing.

In one of the night's most dramatic encounters, the second El Grande Americano defeated the Original Americano in a Mask vs. Mask showdown that stretched beyond the 30 minute mark. The bout was packed with references to their bitter rivalry, featuring several familiar faces who had previously crossed paths with the Original.

Comedian Alexis Arroyo, who is blind, got involved during the contest by striking the Original with his cane, getting payback after being targeted earlier this year. Pimpinela Escarlata also made a surprise appearance and exacted revenge on the Original following a previous attack.

The drama intensified late in the match when Andrea Bazarte, the second Americano's girlfriend, was shown in the crowd holding a ticket. Her appearance carried added significance, as the Original had only agreed to the Mask vs. Mask stipulation if she was removed from AAA.

As the match reached its conclusion, the Original Americano, bloodied but relentless, targeted his opponent's injured knee with a steel chair before attempting to force a submission victory with an ankle lock. The second Americano survived the hold and mounted a comeback, eventually charging off the ropes and landing his signature running headbutt to secure the decisive win.

With the match over, the defeated Original Americano addressed the audience. He admitted that he originally donned the mask out of his disdain for lucha libre and its performers. Despite his feelings, he acknowledged that he could not overcome the spirit of Mexico. While insisting he would always be the original El Grande Americano, he declared that his rival would now carry the name alone.

The emotional moment reached its peak when the Original removed his mask and revealed himself as Chad Gable.

Gable reflected on his career before introducing his family to the crowd. He told fans that while he did not know when or where it would happen, he hoped to return to AAA again in the future. The audience responded with loud chants of "Thank you Gable" as he handed over the mask and brought his chapter as El Grande Americano to a close.

Following Gable's departure, the victorious Americano was lifted onto the shoulders of Bravo and Rayo Americano in celebration. After returning to the ring, he embraced Bazarte as confetti filled the arena and the pair shared a kiss. The festivities continued as "Cielito Lindo" played throughout the venue, with fans singing along. The event concluded with Americano standing triumphantly on the stage while pyro erupted around him.