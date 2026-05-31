Logan Paul Shares New Recovery Update Following Tricep Surgery

Logan Paul continues to make progress following surgery to repair the torn tricep he suffered earlier this month.

The WWE star and social media personality recently revealed that the operation was successful, sharing photos from the procedure and noting that he remained awake throughout. While he is expected to be sidelined for several months, Paul has now provided another update on his recovery.

Through a series of Instagram Stories posts, Paul gave fans a closer look at the healing process. One image highlighted the extensive yellow and red bruising around his tricep, a common sign that recovery is underway.

He also shared a video reflecting on how quickly circumstances can change. Alongside the clip, Paul joked about the contrast between his recent in-ring performances and his current limitations.

"Crazy how I went from body slamming 300 pound dudes to barely being able to bounce a ball. Life comes at you fast kids," Paul wrote.

Recovery from a torn tricep can often take between six and nine months, though neither Paul nor WWE have announced a specific timetable for his return. Prior to the injury, Paul was one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Austin Theory on RAW.

The injury occurred during his match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Late in the contest, Paul attempted to catch Angelo Dawkins during a high-risk dive, but the landing went wrong, placing significant strain on his arm and resulting in the tricep tear.