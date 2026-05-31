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WWE Confirms Raw And SmackDown Return To Mexico This September

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2026
WWE Confirms Raw And SmackDown Return To Mexico This September

WWE is set to bring Raw and SmackDown back to Mexico for the first time in more than a decade.

The announcement was made during AAA Noche de los Grandes on Saturday, confirming that WWE will stage a series of events across Mexico this September, including television tapings of both Raw and SmackDown. The dates coincide with AAA's Triplemania weekend, creating a major stretch of wrestling action for fans in the country.

The scheduled tour dates are:

• September 9: WWE Mexico Live Tour in Guadalajara

• September 10: WWE Mexico Live Tour in Monterrey

• September 11: WWE SmackDown from Mexico City

• September 14: WWE Raw from Mexico City

The television events will mark WWE's first Raw and SmackDown tapings in Mexico since 2011. During that visit, Raw featured an unusual main event that saw John Cena team with Jim Ross to defeat Alberto Del Rio and Michael Cole. Meanwhile, SmackDown hosted a Mask vs. Mask showdown between Sin Cara Azul and Sin Cara Negro, with Azul earning the victory. Following the departure of the original Sin Cara, Mistico, Hunico eventually took over the character and continued wrestling under the mask for several years.

AAA also used Noche de los Grandes to reveal plans for this year's Triplemania. The first night of the promotion's biggest annual event will be held on September 11 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, while the second night is scheduled for September 13 in Mexico City.

Tickets for WWE's September Mexico tour are set to go on sale this Friday.

 


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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