Ric Flair Shares Health Update After Hospital Visit

Ric Flair has revealed he's dealing with ongoing health concerns, sharing a photo outside a hospital emergency room and later posting heart data from his iPhone Health app.

In a message posted on X, Flair addressed his recent frustrations and explained that his current health challenges have taken a toll.

“If You Understood The Health Issues That I Deal With And Am Currently Dealing With, You Would Understand Why I Get Frustrated In Life With A Lot Of People. I’m Sorry For The Frustration. I Am Taking Time To Focus On My Health.”

The accompanying image showed the WWE Hall of Famer standing outside an emergency room entrance.

Shortly afterward, Flair shared a screenshot displaying several elevated heart-related readings recorded throughout the day, including a heart rate of 100 BPM, a resting heart rate of 98 BPM, a walking heart rate average of 101 BPM, and a heart rate variability reading of 6 ms.

The posts came after a dramatic day on social media involving Flair's public dispute with his son David Flair over the use of the FLAIR name. Earlier messages referenced legal action before Flair later deleted a follow-up post, stating he was "obviously not suing" David and encouraging him to move forward independently.

Flair's latest update is likely to spark concern among fans given his long history of serious health battles. The 75-year-old wrestling icon was hospitalized in 2017 with heart failure and multiple organ complications in what became a life-threatening medical situation.

At this time, Flair has not disclosed the specific reason for the emergency room visit or provided any further details regarding his condition.