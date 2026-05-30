Dakota Kai Opens Up About WWE Title Match That Could Have Changed Everything

Dakota Kai may have captured championship gold during her nearly decade-long WWE run, but one title reign that appeared within reach ultimately never happened.

Back in January 2025, Kai competed in what was arguably the most significant singles match of her WWE career when she faced Lyra Valkyria in the tournament final to determine the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. The bout took place on the second edition of Monday Night Raw to stream on Netflix and, according to reports at the time, Kai had been discussed internally as a potential winner before plans changed.

Instead, Valkyria emerged victorious and went on to hold the title for 144 days. Kai never captured another championship in WWE before being released from the company in March 2026.

Now competing on the independent wrestling scene under the name Charlie, the former WWE star reflected on the match during an interview with D.S. Shin of Ring The Belle and had nothing but praise for her former opponent.

“She’s awesome too,” Charlie said about Valkyria. “We had such good chemistry and we never wrestled each other before, I don’t think any singles capacity at least. But, she’s amazing. … She’s insane. Everything she did was awesome.”

When asked whether there had ever been plans for her to win the championship, Charlie acknowledged how quickly creative decisions can shift.

“Things change all the time, you know what I mean?” Charlie replied. “Like last minute and I get that too but, I don’t know. I’m so happy for her.”

Since departing WWE, Charlie has remained active on the independent circuit. She has challenged Kris Statlander for the EVE International Championship and also stepped into the ring against Shotzi Blackheart in pursuit of the HOG Women’s Championship.

Outside of wrestling, Charlie has also launched a YouTube project alongside former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, now performing under the name ZELVX.