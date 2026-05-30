WWE Reportedly Exploring Backup Plans For Clash In Italy Following Jacob Fatu Injury



Jacob Fatu's status for WWE Clash in Italy has become a topic of concern following an apparent injury suffered during a live event in Liverpool, England this week.

Fatu is currently slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Tribal Combat match at the premium live event. However, questions emerged after he was reportedly hurt during a Street Fight against Solo Sikoa on Thursday night.

According to reports from PWInsider.com, the injury is legitimate, and there is some uncertainty regarding whether Fatu will be medically cleared in time for Sunday's show. As a precaution, WWE is said to be exploring backup plans should a last minute change become necessary.

Additional details were provided by Cory Hays of False Finish, who reported that there is optimism within WWE that Fatu will be ready to compete.

"They are under the assumption that Jacob will be fine by Sunday."

Hays also noted that contingency plans are being discussed behind the scenes.

"In the case that Fatu is not fine, WWE is currently looking into potential pivots."

False Finish further reported the following regarding the situation:

"Jacob Fatu was legitimately injured yesterday at WWE Liverpool during his street fight with Solo Sikoa. The injury is said to be a back injury, but WWE sources say he is expected to be okay as of now."

At this stage, WWE officials reportedly remain hopeful that Fatu will be cleared to compete, though alternative options are being considered should his condition worsen before Clash in Italy.