Jim Ross Explains Why Danhausen Is Finally Finding Success In WWE



Danhausen’s recent rise in WWE has caught the attention of many within the wrestling industry, including veteran broadcaster Jim Ross. Speaking on his podcast, Ross shared his thoughts on the unique performer and why he believes the current moment represents a major opportunity for him.

Ross noted that timing has played a significant role in Danhausen's growing popularity, pointing out that he has managed to stand out and leave a lasting impression on fans.

“He’s a very fortunate young man. He’s come along at the right place at the right time to get noticed and remembered."

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that it is difficult to predict how long Danhausen’s momentum will continue, but suggested that his current success may stem from finally being given the platform needed to establish his character and connect with audiences.

“I don’t know how long this run is going to last. It may last a year, it may last longer, or it may not last that long. You can’t judge the audience and what they’re thinking. Why has he motivated them? Maybe he was this hot all along, but when he was in AEW, he didn’t get a real opportunity to get over and create the identity that you have to have."

While Ross questioned whether Danhausen will ultimately become a major in-ring star, he emphasized that the performer brings a unique appeal that makes him valuable as a special attraction.

“But hey, good for him. I don’t know if he’ll ever make a lot of money as a wrestler. He’s an attraction, and he’s just made for that role. If he gets his toe in the water and gets in deep enough, he’s got a chance. It’s a long shot, but we already see the beginnings of it."

Ross went on to explain that if WWE truly believes in Danhausen's potential, the company should capitalize on his popularity by putting him in front of as many fans as possible.

“If I was WWE, I’d have his ass on the road wherever the doors are open, civic centers, high school gyms, and everything else. If he was ever going to have a legit chance to become a star, this is it.”

The comments come as Danhausen continues to generate attention among WWE fans, with many viewing his current run as the biggest opportunity of his career to date.