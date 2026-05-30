Ric Flair Clarifies Son Will Not Face Lawsuit Amid Trademark Dispute

Ric Flair has continued addressing the controversy surrounding the use of his "FLAIR" trademark, following a series of social media posts that sparked speculation among wrestling fans.

Earlier this week, the WWE Hall of Famer shared a message on X threatening legal action against an individual he claimed was improperly using his trademarked name. The post, which has since been removed, read:

“Unfortunately, There Is Someone That I’m Very Familiar With Using My Own Trademark FLAIR. I Would Like Anyone Who Is Using My Trademarks- Which Are Impossible To Own And I Own Mine, To Know That I’m Well Represented By A Reputable $1000 Per Hour Attorney That Makes A Living Suing People That Abuse My Trademark. You Know Who I’m Talking About. I Hope You Can Clear This Up By Monday, And If We Can’t Resolve This Issue, Read The Penalties.”

The message quickly fueled online discussion, with many believing Flair's comments were directed at his son, David Flair. David, whose legal surname is Fliehr, is listed on LinkedIn as part of the management team for Green Flair Recycling, leading some to connect the dots.

However, Flair later attempted to clear up the situation in another post that was also eventually deleted. The wrestling legend made it clear that he has no intention of taking legal action against his son, though he did publicly criticize him and urged him to establish his own identity rather than relying on the Flair name.

“I’m Obviously Not Suing My Son. Just Reminding Him That You Can’t Have The Best Of Both Worlds! Use Your God Given Name, Fliehr, Which Isn’t Worth A Cup Of Coffee. Or Your Wife’s Name, Who Has Had 3 Generations Of Success. Also, Please Don’t Sell My Robes That I Let You Use During Your Career As You Have Already Sold One. You’re 47 Years Old… Now Stand On Your Own Two Feet Please.”

David Flair became a familiar face to wrestling audiences during his run in WCW, where he competed from 1998 until the promotion's closure in 2001. After WWE acquired WCW, his contract was absorbed by WWE, and he spent time developing in Ohio Valley Wrestling before being released in late 2002. During his WCW career, David captured the United States Championship and also held the WCW Tag Team Championship alongside Crowbar.

While the trademark dispute appears to have been clarified, Flair's public comments have once again brought attention to the strained relationship between father and son.