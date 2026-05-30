AEW Collision Set For Two Championship Matches In Huntsville

AEW Collision heads to Huntsville, Alabama this Saturday night with a stacked lineup that includes two championship bouts from the Von Braun Center.

One of the featured matches will see Konosuke Takeshita put the AEW International Championship on the line against Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders. The title defense marks Takeshita’s first since reclaiming the championship from Kazuchika Okada at Double or Nothing 2026.

The AEW World Trios Championship will also be up for grabs as The Conglomeration defend against representatives of the Don Callis Family. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly will look to retain their gold when they meet Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer.

Elsewhere on the card, STARDOM star Hazuki is set to make her official AEW in-ring debut. She will face Maya World in singles competition while Persephone, her upcoming opponent in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, joins the commentary team. Hazuki already owns a victory over Maya World from their previous independent wrestling encounter.

The broadcast will also feature a Women’s World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match, tag team action involving The Infantry and the Death Riders, plus appearances from The Gunns and Lee Moriarty.

The announced lineup for AEW Collision includes:

• Hazuki vs. Maya World (Persephone on commentary)

• The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer) for the AEW World Trios Championship

• Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

• Divine Dominion vs. TayJay in a five minute AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

• The Infantry vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley and PAC)

• The Gunns vs. The Dogs

• Lee Moriarty in action

AEW Collision airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.