WWE Reportedly Has More Planned For Brock Lesnar After Clash In Italy

Brock Lesnar’s WWE comeback is not ending at Clash in Italy.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Lesnar is expected to remain part of WWE programming beyond the May 31 Premium Live Event, although he is currently not listed for Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden.

Lesnar shocked fans at WrestleMania 42 when he lost to Oba Femi and appeared to retire on the spot. The Beast left his boots in the ring and embraced Paul Heyman in a moment many saw as the end of his legendary career.

That retirement lasted less than two months.

The former WWE Champion returned on the May 18 episode of Raw and immediately targeted Femi, attacking him before Paul Heyman handed Adam Pearce a signed contract for a rematch at Clash in Italy. Lesnar now heads into Turin looking to avenge his WrestleMania defeat.

While WWE has not officially confirmed plans past Clash in Italy, speculation continues to grow that Lesnar is set for a major SummerSlam 2026 appearance. This year’s event takes place August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis, giving WWE a perfect opportunity to feature Lesnar in front of a hometown crowd.

The return has already sparked strong reactions across the wrestling world.

Eric Bischoff criticized the comeback on 83 Weeks, calling it “clunky as hell” and saying he would have left Lesnar retired after WrestleMania. Jim Ross suggested on Grilling JR that the comeback was tied to contract considerations, while Kevin Nash admitted on Kliq This that Lesnar’s return “made me sit the fuck up in my chair.”

Even Cody Rhodes admitted he thought Lesnar was done for good. During an appearance on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike, Rhodes revealed he expected Oba Femi to win the rematch because he assumed Lesnar’s career was over.