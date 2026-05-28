Jim Ross Reveals When His AEW Contract Expires

Jim Ross has opened up about his future with AEW, revealing that his current contract is due to expire later this summer and admitting he is unsure whether Tony Khan plans to offer him a new deal.

The legendary announcer discussed the situation during a recent episode of Grilling JR after being asked if he wished he had a larger role behind the scenes in AEW beyond commentary duties. Ross has been with the company since its launch in 2019 and remains one of the most recognizable voices in professional wrestling history.

Despite speculation online about his position within the company, Ross said he is happy with where things stand right now.

“I’m pretty content, Conrad. To be honest with you, would I accept more responsibility and do more work? Of course, if asked to perform in that world, I’m happy to do it. You know, Tony Khan’s been really good to me. I see it written about online time to time, you know, Ross must have a hell of a deal, and all that, and I do have a hell of a deal. I’ve got, I’m in a good spot.”

Ross then confirmed his AEW agreement is nearing its end and explained that he recently spoke with agent Barry Bloom about what comes next.

“But I don’t have a lot more time left on my contract. I talked to Barry Bloom, my agent, he was in New York, and we chatted about my status, and I’m just gonna let it play out. I don’t know when Tony Khan wants to keep me, well, if he doesn’t, then he won’t. I sounded off flippant, I guess, but God damn, Conrad, I’ve been doing this 50 years, long time, and I enjoyed virtually every minute of it, so I’ll keep everybody posted whenever my deal is up, I think sometime in August, I believe that’s true, that’s how focused I am on my contract. I just passed the worrying about it stage.”

While Ross acknowledged uncertainty surrounding his future, he had plenty of positive things to say about AEW’s current structure and the people working behind the scenes.

“I hope I stay with them, and I enjoy the hell out of Tony Khan, and he’s got a good staff. He’s got some good people around him now too. On the wrestling side, I think he’s got his strongest. I believe that presently AEW has their strongest support staff assembled as we’ve ever had, maybe the very beginning when there’s a lot of smart people involved, but I think it’ll be a long time.”

Ross also shared that he is stepping away from book writing for now as he evaluates what the next chapter of his career could look like once the summer ends.

“I’m gonna take a little break in it. After this summer, I’m not sure what my future holds, you know, with AEW. I think it’ll be a long time for writing another book.”