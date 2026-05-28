Former WWE Star Curtis Axel Charged Following Alleged DWI Incident

Former WWE star Joe Hennig, best known to wrestling fans as Curtis Axel, has been charged following an alleged drunk driving incident at a Minnesota McDonald’s drive thru earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County, Hennig was involved in the incident on May 17, 2026, at around 8:47 p.m. Officers from the St. Francis Police Department responded to reports of a property damage crash at a McDonald’s located on Saint Francis Boulevard Northwest.

Police allegedly discovered Hennig slowly driving a truck through the parking lot when they arrived on the scene. The complaint claims officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, while Hennig reportedly showed signs of intoxication including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and watery eyes.

Authorities state that Hennig refused repeated commands to exit the vehicle. Officers then allegedly opened the truck door, switched off the engine, and removed the keys before physically pulling him from the vehicle and placing him in handcuffs after continued resistance.

While inside a squad car, police reportedly read Hennig the Minnesota Breath Test Advisory. According to the complaint, he refused chemical testing and allegedly directed profanity and a slur toward officers.

A McDonald’s employee also claimed Hennig had been mumbling while in the drive thru before allegedly swearing at staff members and backing his vehicle into another car. The complaint further states that Hennig exited the truck and yelled at the female driver involved in the collision.

During an inventory search before the truck was towed, officers reportedly found an open 750 mL bottle of Phillips vodka on the front passenger side floorboard.

Hennig now faces several charges, including gross misdemeanor refusal to submit to a chemical test, misdemeanor DWI, obstructing legal process, violation of the open bottle law, and disorderly conduct.

The case was officially filed on May 18, 2026. Court records show Judge Karen B. Schommer set bail conditions allowing either a $12,000 bond with no conditions or release with conditions at no cost.

Hennig wrestled in WWE from 2007 through 2020 under the names Curtis Axel and Michael McGillicutty. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig and grandson of wrestling legend Larry Hennig.