Cody Rhodes Reveals Ethan Page Comment That Left Him Shocked

Cody Rhodes has dealt with contract drama, backstage attacks, and nonstop pressure heading into Clash in Italy, but one awkward exchange during WWE’s European tour may have caught him off guard more than anything happening on SmackDown.

Speaking with ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike, the Undisputed WWE Champion shared a funny backstage moment involving Ethan Page that genuinely left him stunned.

Cody Rhodes Left “Offended” By Ethan Page’s Backstage Remark

Rhodes explained that the interaction happened shortly after Page joined the main roster tour schedule for the first time.

“Ethan Page is on the tour, it’s his first tour, he’s basically a rookie,” Rhodes said. “I asked him, ‘Are you on the tour?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I am. Are you?’”

The response immediately caught Rhodes by surprise.

“I’m the WWE Champion, like what a weird…” Rhodes continued. “I replied, ‘I might be.’ Do you not look at anything? Am I on the show? I was offended.”

Despite joking about being “offended,” Rhodes made it clear the moment was all in good fun, with Page seemingly leaning fully into his “All Ego” personality backstage.

The exchange comes during a busy stretch for both stars. Rhodes is currently preparing for a massive Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Gunther at Clash in Italy after weeks of escalating tension between the two rivals.

Meanwhile, Page has wasted no time making an impact on Raw following his WrestleMania 42 call-up. The outspoken newcomer recently aligned with Rusev and has continued chasing another opportunity at Penta’s Intercontinental Championship.