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Rhea Ripley Reveals Why Roman Reigns Forced Her To Change Her Signature

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2026
Rhea Ripley Reveals Why Roman Reigns Forced Her To Change Her Signature

Rhea Ripley has built one of the most recognizable identities in WWE, but the reigning Women’s World Champion recently admitted that Roman Reigns once forced her to rethink a major part of her presentation.

Over the years, Ripley has transformed nearly every aspect of her WWE persona. During her early NXT run, she sported long blonde hair, had very few tattoos, and used a much more traditional look inside the ring. As her career evolved, she embraced the darker gothic image fans now associate with “Mami.”

She has also made adjustments behind the scenes, including changing her finishing move due to concerns about long term physical damage. Even her ring name changed after signing with WWE in 2017, with Demi Bennett officially becoming Rhea Ripley.

But one unexpected change came because her autograph looked a little too close to Roman Reigns’ signature.

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about the situation while opening WWE trading card packs for Topps. After pulling a signed Roman Reigns card, Ripley laughed while remembering why she had to redesign her own autograph.

“Is that a Roman? Oh, it is a Roman. A signed Roman Reigns! I’m guessing by everyone’s reaction that is pretty good! That is the signature that I wanted to do since we are both RR, and I couldn’t because thank you, Roman. It’s the easiest,” she said.

Since both stars share the initials “RR,” Ripley originally planned to use a similar signature style featuring a large “R” with a sweeping underline underneath it. However, Reigns had already made that autograph style famous, leading Ripley to create something different so her signature would stand out on its own instead of appearing too similar to WWE’s Tribal Chief.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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