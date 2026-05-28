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The Rock Drops Family Friendly Image During Netflix Roast Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2026
The Rock Drops Family Friendly Image During Netflix Roast Appearance

Dwayne Johnson gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most outrageous celebrity roast moments in recent memory after sharing backstage footage from Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart.

The former WWE Champion posted clips from inside Los Angeles’ Kia Forum ahead of his appearance, showing himself arriving with a prop sword while hyping up the atmosphere backstage. Johnson described the night as running on “flow state energy” and joked that “heads are coming off” before making his entrance through pyro.

Once on stage, Johnson wasted no time abandoning his usual polished Hollywood persona.

The Rock immediately targeted longtime friend Kevin Hart with a string of brutal jokes centered around Hart’s height, calling him a “little burnt Oompa Loompa” and a “little chocolate baby bird.”

Things escalated further when Johnson began joking about Hart’s wife, Eniko. “She deserves an Academy Award for pretending she likes to f*** you,” Johnson said before later teasing Hart about drinking tequila with her while Hart supposedly sat watching nearby.

Hart eventually responded during the exchange, telling Johnson, “Why would you say that about my f wife? I want to talk to you later.” Johnson fired back by reminding him, “You’re the one who said, ‘Say anything you want!’”

Johnson also leaned heavily into his wrestling background throughout the roast. At one point, he stormed toward Hart’s table and launched into an exaggerated verbal tirade that felt more like an Attitude Era WWE segment than a celebrity comedy special.

Not every joke landed positively with viewers online. Johnson faced criticism after using the “R-word” slur during a joke aimed at NBA star Draymond Green.

Despite the controversy, Johnson closed the night on a more heartfelt note. Following the event, he posted a message to Hart saying, “Keep bringing joy to the world… love U and always got your back my brother!”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)


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