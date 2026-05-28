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Kyle Fletcher Confirms AEW Return After Being Cleared To Wrestle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2026
Kyle Fletcher Confirms AEW Return After Being Cleared To Wrestle

AEW’s Kyle Fletcher is officially back in action after confirming he has been medically cleared to compete following his shocking return at Double or Nothing.

Fletcher resurfaced during the fallout of Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship, where he stunned fans by betraying his longtime ally Takeshita and aligning himself firmly with The Don Callis Family once again.

The angle continued during the May 27 Dynamite/Collision broadcast, where Fletcher addressed both his return and the brutal injury recovery that sidelined him for weeks.

Fletcher had been out of action since suffering multiple injuries during the March 28 edition of Collision. Teaming alongside Mark Davis against The Rascalz, Fletcher was hurt mid match but still managed to finish the bout and pick up the win.

Initial reports suggested he had only suffered a torn meniscus, but Fletcher later revealed the damage was far more severe.

During his promo this week, Fletcher fully embraced his new attitude, referring to himself as the “Picture Perfect Performer” while explaining why he decided to turn against Takeshita.

“You broke your leg in two places, and you tore your meniscus, and you’re back in under two months. How? And the answer is I am a genetic anomaly. I am the picture-perfect performer. And I am happy to announce that as of today, I am 100% clear for in-ring competition,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher also blamed Takeshita for creating tension within The Don Callis Family during his absence, claiming the situation motivated him to recover even faster so he could personally remove what he viewed as the group’s “dead weight.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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