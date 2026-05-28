MJF Forced Into AEW World Title Match After Dynamite Confrontation

MJF barely had time to enjoy winning back the AEW World Championship before the sharks started circling on Dynamite.

Only days after defeating Darby Allin at Double or Nothing, the self proclaimed Devil suddenly found himself with multiple challengers looking to end his third title reign before it even gains momentum.

During the May 27 episode of AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, MJF held an over the top celebration complete with giant “3” balloons while being carried to the ring on a litter. The new champion soaked in the spotlight as he bragged about becoming a three time world champion at just 30 years old, once again calling himself “the greatest wrestler in the world.”

The celebration did not last long. Mark Briscoe interrupted and reminded MJF that he already pinned him in the middle of the ring before demanding a title shot. MJF instantly brushed him off and mocked Briscoe, claiming he was “nowhere near the level of the devil.”

MJF Accepts AEW World Title Match Against Rush

Things escalated even further once Rush appeared following his Superstation Showcase four way victory earlier in the night. Rush accused MJF of ducking real competition and warned the champion, “MJF isn’t a fighting champion,” before adding, “When you mess with the bull, you get the horns.”

MJF initially tried avoiding the challenge altogether, backing away from the confrontation and refusing to defend the title so soon after Double or Nothing. However, after more insults and tension between both men, the champion finally gave in.

“The bull is gonna lock horns with the Devil,” MJF announced while officially confirming a world title match against Rush for the June 3 episode of Dynamite.

The match will serve as MJF’s first AEW World Championship defense since reclaiming the title from Darby Allin at Double or Nothing.

With Rush now charging straight toward the championship and Briscoe still demanding his opportunity, MJF’s latest reign is already off to a chaotic start.