Chris Jericho Finally Defeats Ricochet Before Tommaso Ciampa Attack On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho finally scored a victory over Ricochet on the May 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, but the celebration was cut short almost immediately when Tommaso Ciampa launched a brutal post match assault that appears to have sparked Jericho’s next major feud.

The latest chapter in the Jericho and Ricochet rivalry opened Dynamite with both men banned from having anyone at ringside, forcing them to settle things one on one without distractions. The match ran over 14 minutes and quickly turned into one of the most physical bouts of the night.

Ricochet controlled the early pace with fast offense, landing dropkicks and a huge dive to the floor before nearly stealing the win within the opening moments. His speed kept Jericho scrambling throughout the first half of the contest.

Once the action spilled outside the ring, the intensity picked up even more. Ricochet focused heavily on Jericho’s leg and repeatedly drove him into the announce table and steel steps. Jericho answered back in dramatic fashion by trapping Ricochet in the Walls of Jericho while standing on top of the announce desk.

The second half featured both stars unloading their biggest offense. Jericho connected with a Death Valley Driver on the apron, while Ricochet responded with a string of aerial attacks, suplexes, and a Phoenix Splash that nearly finished the match.

The closing stretch became increasingly chaotic. Ricochet attempted to steal the win with a low blow while the referee was distracted before landing the Ricosault, but Jericho still kicked out. Ricochet then climbed up for a 630 senton, only for Jericho to avoid impact at the last possible second.

Jericho followed with a Codebreaker, though Ricochet survived again. Moments later, Jericho finally put the match away with the Judas Effect before hitting a Lionsault for the three count. The win marked Jericho’s first victory over Ricochet following weeks of tension between the two.

The bigger story came moments later.

Tommaso Ciampa Attacks Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Match

As Jericho attempted to recover from the grueling battle, Tommaso Ciampa stormed the ring from behind and blindsided him. Ciampa beat Jericho down, choked him using Jericho’s own shirt, and capped off the attack with a vicious Knee Trembler.

The angle immediately positioned Ciampa as Jericho’s next likely opponent coming out of Double or Nothing, with AEW quickly moving Jericho into another featured storyline following his return.

The segment has also fueled speculation that the rivalry could evolve into a larger faction feud involving Jericho, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage against Ciampa and FTR.