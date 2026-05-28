Jake Doyle Makes Shocking AEW Return On Dynamite

Jake Doyle made a surprise return on the May 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing for the first time since suffering a major injury earlier this year.

The returning star resurfaced during the chaotic Superstation Showcase match and instantly helped turn the ringside situation into complete mayhem.

Jake Doyle returns to AEW Dynamite after injury layoff

Doyle made his comeback late in the four-way Superstation Showcase bout involving Brian Cage, Lio Rush, Orange Cassidy, and Rush. The match had already broken down after Rocky Romero and Lance Archer stormed through the crowd to go after Cassidy.

Just as Cassidy looked ready to fight back with an Orange Punch, Archer cut him off before Doyle suddenly appeared and blindsided Cassidy from behind. The shocking return allowed the Don Callis Family to completely take over, as Doyle joined Archer and Romero in attacking Cassidy and Roderick Strong before dragging them away from ringside.

Doyle had been out of action since January 28 after tearing his bicep during an AEW World Tag Team Championship match. Teaming with Mark Davis against FTR, the injury reportedly happened when Cash Wheeler delivered an apron DDT that immediately caused concern. The match was quickly adjusted before Doyle later underwent surgery.

Before the injury setback, Doyle, formerly known as Jake Something in TNA Wrestling and on the independent scene, had started gaining momentum as part of the Don Callis Family. His hard-hitting pairing with Davis looked set for a major push before the injury abruptly stopped things in their tracks.

Now back on Dynamite, Doyle’s return adds even more muscle to the Don Callis Family and signals AEW could finally restart the push that was cut short months ago.

Jake Doyle made a surprise return on the May 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing for the first time since suffering a major injury earlier this year.

The returning star resurfaced during the chaotic Superstation Showcase match and instantly helped turn the ringside situation into complete mayhem.

Jake Doyle returns to AEW Dynamite after injury layoff

Doyle made his comeback late in the four-way Superstation Showcase bout involving Brian Cage, Lio Rush, Orange Cassidy, and Rush. The match had already broken down after Rocky Romero and Lance Archer stormed through the crowd to go after Cassidy.

Just as Cassidy looked ready to fight back with an Orange Punch, Archer cut him off before Doyle suddenly appeared and blindsided Cassidy from behind. The shocking return allowed the Don Callis Family to completely take over, as Doyle joined Archer and Romero in attacking Cassidy and Roderick Strong before dragging them away from ringside.

Doyle had been out of action since January 28 after tearing his bicep during an AEW World Tag Team Championship match. Teaming with Mark Davis against FTR, the injury reportedly happened when Cash Wheeler delivered an apron DDT that immediately caused concern. The match was quickly adjusted before Doyle later underwent surgery.

Before the injury setback, Doyle, formerly known as Jake Something in TNA Wrestling and on the independent scene, had started gaining momentum as part of the Don Callis Family. His hard-hitting pairing with Davis looked set for a major push before the injury abruptly stopped things in their tracks.

Now back on Dynamite, Doyle’s return adds even more muscle to the Don Callis Family and signals AEW could finally restart the push that was cut short months ago.