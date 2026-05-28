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Positive Update Emerges On QT Marshall Following Double Or Nothing Scare

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2026
Positive Update Emerges On QT Marshall Following Double Or Nothing Scare

A frightening moment during AEW Double or Nothing left fans concerned for QT Marshall after a nasty fall during a chaotic 10 man tag team match. Fortunately, the latest update suggests the situation is not as serious as many first feared.

Marshall teamed with Big Boom AJ, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong against Shane Taylor Promotions, represented by Anthony Ogogo, Carlie Bravo, Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, and Shawn Dean.

The scary incident took place when Marshall climbed to the top rope during the match. With Vita Coco Water having been splashed around ringside earlier in the bout, the ropes appeared dangerously slick. As Marshall attempted to steady himself, he suddenly lost footing and crashed hard to the floor at ringside.

The fall immediately looked painful, with Marshall clutching at his knee after impact. He had difficulty putting pressure on the leg as referees and medical personnel quickly assisted him to the back.

Concern only grew when Marshall did not appear during the post match celebrations, leading many fans to fear the injury could sideline him for an extended period.

Thankfully, a new report from Fightful Select has provided a much more encouraging update on his condition.

Fightful Select spoke to backstage and around AEW Dynamite today said that QT Marshall appeared fine after Double or Nothing, and isn’t expected to miss any time or bookings,” the report stated.

AEW President Tony Khan also briefly addressed the incident during the post show media scrum. While Khan avoided giving detailed medical information, he reassured everyone that Marshall was doing okay following the frightening spill.

Marshall later addressed fans directly on X, sharing a positive message after receiving treatment backstage.

“Should be okay! Thank you to Team Medical for helping me to the back!”

Considering how awkward and dangerous the landing appeared, many feared the worst in the immediate aftermath. For now, though, it seems Marshall managed to avoid a major injury. It remains unclear when he will next appear on AEW programming.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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