Kevin Knight Brutally Turns On Mike Bailey On AEW Dynamite

One of AEW’s hottest tag teams may be done for good after a brutal betrayal rocked Dynamite.

What started as Kevin Knight trying to justify his actions at Double or Nothing quickly turned into a full blown breakup that left fans stunned in Philadelphia.

The latest fallout centered around TNT Champion Kevin Knight and longtime ally Mike Bailey, better known together as JetSpeed.

Over the past year, JetSpeed became one of AEW’s standout teams thanks to their fast paced style and championship success. But on Dynamite, the partnership came crashing down in dramatic fashion.

Knight kicked off the May 27 episode by addressing his controversial attack on Darby Allin at Double or Nothing after Allin failed to defeat MJF for the AEW World Championship.

Knight claimed he warned Allin not to let AEW down and insisted he should have been the one headlining the pay per view instead. He also reminded everyone that he handed MJF a loss earlier this year.

The Philadelphia crowd immediately turned on Knight as boos filled the arena before Bailey came out to confront his partner. Trying to calm things down, Bailey admitted Knight’s ambition could be both “his best and worst trait.” He called the attack on Allin a mistake and urged Knight to make things right before it spiraled further.

Instead, Knight snapped.

As Bailey turned away, Knight smashed him in the back of the head with a microphone before continuing the assault in the ring. Bailey was left laid out as Knight walked off without looking back, seemingly ending JetSpeed for good.

The shocking attack officially cemented Knight’s heel turn and completely changed the landscape for both men in AEW. JetSpeed may have won championship gold together, but after Dynamite, there appears to be no coming back from this betrayal.