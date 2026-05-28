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Thekla Reacts To Luna Vachon Comparisons Following AEW Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2026
Thekla Reacts To Luna Vachon Comparisons Following AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla has addressed the growing comparisons between herself and late wrestling icon Luna Vachon following her appearance at AEW Double or Nothing.

During the post show media scrum after successfully retaining her championship, Thekla was asked about the face paint she wore during the event, which many fans noted resembled the style famously associated with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Thekla explained that the resemblance was completely unintentional, though she admitted she enjoys hearing the comparison from fans and wrestlers alike.

“That was not on purpose. I’ve heard that comparison a lot, and I love it. I’ve never not liked hearing that. Every time someone says, ‘She’s the new Luna Vachon.’ I go, ‘Yeah.’ That’s cool. I love being the reincarnation, to some extent, of Luna because she was a badass,” she said.

The comparison is one Thekla clearly embraces, especially considering Vachon’s legacy in professional wrestling. Luna made her name throughout the 1980s before gaining national attention during her time in WWF. Although her initial run with the company lasted only a year, she later built an impressive reputation across the independent scene while capturing several championships.

Vachon eventually returned to WWF in 1997 for another memorable run that lasted three years. Over the course of her career, she became known for her unique presentation, intensity, and fearless character work. Following her passing in 2010, Luna Vachon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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