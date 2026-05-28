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New Backstage Details Emerge On Ludwig Kaiser Arrest Story

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2026
New Backstage Details Emerge On Ludwig Kaiser Arrest Story

More information has surfaced regarding the recent arrest involving WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

As previously reported, Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, was arrested in Orange County, Florida on battery charges after an incident outside an elevator on the 12th floor of a building. He was later released from custody after posting a $1,000 bond.

Since news of the arrest broke, conflicting versions of the situation have emerged. The complainant, Richard Reap, alleged that he confronted Kaiser and a woman after witnessing what he described as “aggressively kissing” inside the elevator. Reap claimed he asked the pair to “please have some manners,” which allegedly led to Kaiser attacking him.

However, a different account has reportedly circulated among wrestling media circles. According to Wrestling Inc. founder Raj Giri and others, sources claimed Reap remained silent during the elevator ride but allegedly made comments related to ICE once he exited on the 12th floor. The report stated Kaiser and his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte, then became involved in a physical confrontation with Reap, though no punches were reportedly thrown.

Fightful Select has since disputed that version of events. The outlet reported that several people within WWE believe the alternate story may have been intentionally “planted” internally. Fightful noted that an unknown phone number allegedly contacted multiple wrestling media members with the account instead of Kaiser, Bazarte, or WWE representatives addressing the matter directly.

Despite the legal situation, Kaiser is not expected to face travel restrictions for upcoming WWE and AAA appearances after reportedly receiving permission from a judge. His scheduled mask vs. mask match against the original El Grande Americano is also still expected to move forward as planned.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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