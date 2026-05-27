JDC Reveals WWE Partying Nearly Cost Him His Life

JDC is opening up about one of the darkest stretches of his life, revealing how fear of failure and self-sabotage nearly cost him everything during his WWE run before finally seeking help.

In a new documentary released on TNA Wrestling’s YouTube channel, the former WWE and TNA star, best known to fans as Fandango and now competing as JDC, spoke candidly about battling addiction issues behind the scenes while working for WWE.

JDC admitted there were periods where partying took priority over his career, to the point where he began missing WWE events entirely.

“There were times where I started missing shows in WWE because I was out partying all night. I should have checked into treatment then.”

The former WWE Superstar explained that things spiraled badly in early 2019 after he had spent close to a year recovering from labrum surgeries. Although he was scheduled to return to WWE television for Raw in Oklahoma City, he instead made a decision that sent him further down a dangerous path.

“It was January of 2019. I was actually supposed to fly back to TV. I had been out of the ring for about a year with labrum surgeries, and I had a ticket to go to Oklahoma City for Raw on Sunday. Instead, I decided to go down to Tampa and party on a Wednesday or Thursday.”

JDC said the decision came from a place of fear and self-doubt, admitting he may have subconsciously been trying to avoid the pressure of returning to WWE programming after such a lengthy absence.

“Like I just talked about with self-sabotaging, I didn’t want to go back to TV and fail , or maybe I thought I would. So I decided to party for three or four days straight and then almost died in a hotel room.”

After reaching a breaking point, JDC contacted former WWE executive Mark Carrano and informed the company he was finally ready to get help. According to him, making that call completely changed the direction of his life.

“I made a call to Mark Carrano and WWE and said I was ready. That was the best night’s sleep I ever had. I went into treatment for 60 days, and it was the best 60 days of my life.

Best decision I ever made besides marrying my wife.”