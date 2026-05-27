×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jade Cargill Vows To Take WWE Women’s Title Back From Rhea Ripley At Clash In Italy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2026
Jade Cargill Vows To Take WWE Women’s Title Back From Rhea Ripley At Clash In Italy

Jade Cargill says she is done making mistakes and plans to walk out of Clash in Italy with the WWE Women’s Championship back around her waist.

Speaking on ESPN First Take, Cargill reflected on her WrestleMania 42 loss to Rhea Ripley and admitted she let the moment get away from her inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Now, heading into their rematch on May 31, she says her mindset has completely changed.

“It is, it is. But you know, you learn from these moments, and they make you tougher. I was playing with my food, and I should have just struck when I was hot. So, we’ve learned from it, and this Sunday at Clash in Italy I’m taking that title back home with me.”

Cargill explained that she became too caught up in the atmosphere during WrestleMania and allowed the crowd reaction to distract her from finishing the match when she had the opportunity.

“I was too into the crowd. The crowd was feeling me, they were booing me, and I was just blinded by the lights. This time, I’m just going in for the kill shot. I’m not going to sit there and play with my food, and my girls know now to listen to me. So, the mission is there. I know what I’m going to do. Nobody’s going to stop me, and let’s just make this quick and short. I get paid by the match, not by the second.”

Clash in Italy is shaping up to be one of WWE’s biggest international cards of the year. Alongside Ripley vs. Cargill, the show will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against GUNTHER, Roman Reigns facing Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship, Brock Lesnar battling Oba Femi, and Becky Lynch putting the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sol Ruca.

Should Cargill defeat Ripley this weekend, it would mark her second reign as WWE Women’s Champion and potentially cement one of the fastest redemption stories of her WWE run so far.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collisi⁠on

Youngstown, Ohio

Jun. 6th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 10th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Cincinnati, Ohio

Jun. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Providence, Rhode Island

Jun. 12th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RA​W

Baltimore, Maryland

Jun. 15th 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy