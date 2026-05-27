Brooke Hogan Claims Nurse Present During Hulk Hogan’s Death Has Vanished

Brooke Hogan has made explosive new claims surrounding the aftermath of her father Hulk Hogan’s death, accusing those around him of shutting her out of key details while also questioning how his autopsy and estate were handled.

Appearing on The Bubba the Love Sponge Show alongside attorney Jay, Brooke opened up about the emotional and legal battle she says she has faced since Hulk Hogan died in July 2025 at the age of 71. Hogan’s death was officially ruled natural causes after suffering a heart attack while dealing with atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

One of Brooke’s biggest frustrations centered around the autopsy process, which she claimed remains unresolved nearly a year later.

“Why are we making changes to an autopsy after the guy’s been dead for ten, eleven months?” Brooke asked. “If it’s so on the up and up, shut me up. Just show it to me.”

Brooke also questioned why Hogan’s personal doctor reportedly signed the death certificate instead of the emergency room physician who was allegedly on duty at the time.

“It’s almost like you have to be skilled in the art of doing it,” Brooke said. “If there’s nothing to hide, there’s nothing to hide.”

Attorney Jay, who described himself as a medical malpractice lawyer with 30 years of experience, said the circumstances raised serious concerns in his view.

“I’ve never heard of a situation where the doctor whose patient died came in and did the time of death,” Jay stated. “I’ve never in my entire life heard of that.”

Brooke further claimed that the nurse who was reportedly present at the home on the day Hogan died has since disappeared and cannot be contacted.

The interview also shifted toward the Netflix documentary about Hogan’s life, which Brooke criticized for avoiding the more controversial and painful aspects of his legacy.

“It was a great showpiece. But did they dive into anything deep? Absolutely not,” Brooke said.

She added that the documentary painted Hogan as a heroic figure while ignoring the scandals and strained family relationships that shaped much of his later years.

“They made this documentary, and it’s almost like in Men in Black they flashed people’s memory,” Brooke stated. “Yes, some parts of him he was a really great guy. But we didn’t touch on what made him human.”

Brooke also revealed she voluntarily stepped away from her position as co-executor of Hogan’s estate, claiming she trusted her brother Nick Hogan to handle matters fairly after he promised to “take care” of her. According to Brooke, that never happened.

“I can’t get a belt, I can’t get anything,” Brooke said while discussing Hogan memorabilia. “I would never sell anything of my dad’s.”

The emotional interview concluded with both Brooke and Bubba hinting that there are still secrets they have chosen not to reveal publicly out of respect for Hogan and others involved.