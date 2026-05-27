Logan Paul Reveals Surgery Details After WWE Injury Scare

Logan Paul is already talking comeback plans after suffering a torn tricep at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and despite doctors warning him about a lengthy recovery, he clearly thinks he will beat the odds.

The injury happened during The Vision’s World Tag Team Championship defense against The Street Profits at SNME XLIV on May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. WWE later confirmed the setback on the May 25 edition of Raw, where Michael Cole revealed Paul would be out of action for “months.”

Paul addressed the injury himself on X, revealing he already underwent surgery and even stayed awake during the procedure.

“Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all. Still the Tag Team champ just FYI. They’re telling me 6 month recovery but I don’t believe them, I’ll be back in a couple weeks with some PRIME shake (32g protein).”

Despite Paul joking about returning within weeks, torn tricep injuries are usually serious setbacks for wrestlers. Most cases that require surgery carry a recovery timeline of around four to six months before a full in ring return is possible.

Even so, Paul’s confidence has become a trademark throughout his WWE run, and it appears he has no plans to vacate the World Tag Team Championship while recovering.