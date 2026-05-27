Cody Rhodes Refuses To Force WWE Heel Turn Despite Fan Demand

Cody Rhodes is no longer shutting the door on a possible heel turn, but he says fans online are not going to pressure him into changing direction before the story calls for it.

Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Cody addressed the nonstop speculation about eventually turning heel in WWE. While he admitted he is open to it someday, he made it clear he is not interested in forcing a character shift just because people fantasy book it online.

“I think that’s one of the things too where, like, people ask all the time, ‘When are you gonna turn heel?’ And it’s like, if that’s what the role requires at some point, sure. But right now, I get to just be me.”

Cody explained that staying true to himself does not always guarantee cheers from fans, but he is fine with that. He said reactions can change depending on his decisions, though he has no intention of suddenly becoming someone he is not just to satisfy internet discussion.

“And sometimes being me means making a decision that maybe gets booed. Sometimes it means making a decision that gets cheered. But I’m not gonna suddenly start acting like something I’m not just because somebody online thinks that’s the move.”

The American Nightmare added that he has enjoyed his current WWE run because it allows him to present himself authentically. While he understands wrestling stories can evolve over time, he feels comfortable with where things currently stand.

“I’ve really enjoyed just getting to be myself in this run. And if eventually the story goes a different direction, then okay, that’s part of wrestling. But for now, I’m good with where I’m at.”

Cody had already started softening his previous stance against a heel turn earlier this year. During an April 2026 appearance on Unsportsmanlike, he admitted he no longer believes a heel turn is impossible and is now open to whatever direction the story naturally takes.

“Fans love when they don’t know the direction… I’ve been really bullish and really absolute, saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think there’s a heel turn for me at any point, and I’m against it.’ But at this point, I don’t believe that at all. I’m really open to all paths and avenues.”