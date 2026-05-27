Bryan Danielson Moved Off AEW Active Roster

Bryan Danielson’s status within AEW just became a lot more official.

AEW updated its roster page on May 27, 2026, moving Danielson from the active men’s roster to the company’s broadcast team section. While “The American Dragon” has not wrestled since 2024 and has spent recent months working commentary, the update now clearly reflects the role he currently holds within the company.

Danielson’s last match came at WrestleDream 2024 when he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. Since then, questions have continued surrounding his future because of the spinal degeneration issues that have plagued him in recent years.

Back in February during an interview with Justin Barrasso, Danielson admitted he still had not completely ruled out another match one day.

“I don’t close it off.”

He also credited Adam Copeland with helping him find a physical therapist that dramatically improved both his recovery and quality of life.

“In April of 2025, Adam Copeland sent me to his physical therapist. He said the guy was a miracle worker. This guy worked on me for two days in a row, six hours each day. After the first night, I slept nine hours straight. After the second night, I slept eight hours straight. After that, I was sleeping seven or eight hours almost every night. That’s a game changer for how you feel.”

At the same time, Danielson has been honest about how difficult life on the road has become physically. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, he admitted the travel involved with AEW commentary made him rethink the possibility of another comeback.

“I had these delusions of, ‘Okay, maybe I can get back and do a little bit of wrestling.’ Now I see that they really are delusions, because this traveling is like… this is not a good idea. I hate the r-word because I was forced to retire before. I never consider myself fully retired.”