Sherilyn Guerrero Says Wrestling Helped Her Heal After Years Of Personal Trauma



Sherilyn Guerrero has once again spoken publicly about the trauma that reshaped her life following the sexual assault allegations she first made against her stepfather in 2023.

The daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero originally went public in April 2023 through a TikTok video, where she accused her stepfather of sexually assaulting her during a 2020 cruise. Sherilyn also alleged at the time that her mother, Vickie Guerrero, chose to support her husband instead of standing beside her daughter.

The accusations quickly became a major topic within the wrestling community, with online speculation linking the cruise to Chris Jericho’s wrestling cruise due to social media activity from that timeframe, although Sherilyn herself never publicly confirmed that connection.

Speaking during a recent appearance on The Smooth Vega Podcast, Sherilyn opened up further about the emotional toll the situation took on her and how wrestling eventually helped her begin rebuilding her life.

“Yeah. Um I think well I think I know it was something I uh you know I don’t mind talking about it. you know, I uh went through sexual assault and it was something that I felt that I wanted to give up. I didn’t want to be here anymore. I didn’t have my protectors anymore.”

Sherilyn explained that remembering her father’s own struggles throughout his wrestling career helped inspire her to keep going during her darkest moments.

“But I think what really helped me was seeing everything my dad went through his whole life and how he truly fought to get his family back and to be, you know, back in the WWE. You know, he got fired. He got he got thrown into rehab by them. He had to he had to really fight some demons to say like I’m not going to give up.”

She also reflected on how isolating life could feel growing up in such a public wrestling family while privately battling personal trauma.

“Being on your own with such a known life, like having my life so public my whole life, um can actually be really lonely um on the inside because everyone knows what’s going on surfacely and you kind of don’t want to bring or talk about what’s going on inside.”

Sherilyn admitted the emotional pain eventually became so severe that she struggled with suicidal thoughts during that period.

“It got so dark so privately still publicly but still privately where I I was just forced to be quiet about it and I had to find a way that it wasn’t going to kill me. You know, I I had battles with suicidal ideation and I had to know that that’s not I would be cheating the way out if I did.”

According to Sherilyn, rebuilding her faith became one of the biggest turning points in helping her survive emotionally.

“So God God first, if anything, I really had to build my faith. Um, I also looked at my dad’s story and saw that God really had a plan for him. So, I don’t think God brought me through everything to abandon me.”

Sherilyn revealed that after what she described as “three years of hell,” wrestling slowly re-entered her life through training at Reality of Wrestling under Booker T. She credited wrestling with helping her mentally heal and reconnect with a passion she lost after Eddie Guerrero’s death in 2005.

During the interview, Sherilyn admitted she completely pushed wrestling away after losing her father because the business became too painful to watch.

“Oh, it’s heavy. Um, you know, I I feel like when he died, wrestling died with me. Like the yearn to watch it, the yearn to be a wrestler cuz I want to be a wrestler so bad uh when I was younger and I feel like when he passed away cuz it was so unexpected and and soon um definitely it died with me like I had a long time before I was ready to even be okay with accepting it back into my life.”

She explained that despite trying to build a normal life outside wrestling, the business somehow always found its way back to her.

“I feel like God always brought wrestling back to me in some way, form, or shape, whether I try to do the normal life or be behind the camera. So, there’s no resentment, but I also feel like I had to even heal to love wrestling again.”

Sherilyn added that wrestling eventually became a way to reconnect emotionally with her father after enduring additional trauma later in life.

“And then I went through a lot worse where I honed back into loving it and trying to get close with him again cuz unfortunately he was always on the road. And when my dad was home, it was still wrestling that me and him bonded over.”

She described her current relationship with wrestling as therapeutic compared to the fear she once associated with it.

“So it’s it’s a good healing now. Before it was a I hate it, get it away from me cuz I’m scared of it. Um, but now I I have a I think I have my own addiction to it.”

Sherilyn also discussed how much she enjoys training and reconnecting with the dream she once had as a child.

“Yeah, I’ll tell you that. Like it’s it’s addicting being in that ring and training and um finding myself, especially finding the younger me that that wanted it so bad.”

As she continues training under Booker T at Reality of Wrestling, Sherilyn also addressed the pressure that comes with carrying the Guerrero name before even stepping into the ring for her first official match.

“I feel like if now anything I’m getting even more opinions into how I should do things, how it should be. Your dad did this, so you got to do this.”

She admitted those expectations once bothered her more before learning to trust herself again after everything she endured.

“And um the traumatic thing I went through helped me find my voice to where now using my voice isn’t as scary. It’s I’m more confident in saying, ‘No, I kind of have my own path or I do have my own path that I need to do for myself.’”

While Sherilyn wants to create her own identity in wrestling, she made it clear that her father’s influence will always remain part of her journey.

“Luckily he carved a great way for me, you know. He showed me the wrestling boots. He showed me how to tie them up. And now I can take that and tie my own, you know, and that’s that’s something I I’m so grateful for.”