WWE Announces Return Of King And Queen Of The Ring Tournaments

WWE officially confirmed on Monday Night Raw that the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will return next week, with the finals set for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia next month.

During the May 25 episode of Raw from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, LA Knight came out to a loud reaction and announced the start of both tournaments. Knight quickly made it clear that he plans to win King of the Ring, but the segment soon continued with Jimmy Uso joining him in the ring.

As in previous years, the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will earn championship opportunities, raising the stakes for every competitor involved.

King of the Ring has been part of WWE history since 1985 and became a major pay-per-view attraction in 1993. Over the years, the tournament has helped elevate several future top stars, most famously Stone Cold Steve Austin after his iconic Austin 3:16 speech in 1996. Other notable winners include Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Booker T, Sheamus, and Gunther.

The women’s version debuted in 2021 as the Queen’s Crown tournament before later being rebranded as Queen of the Ring. Zelina Vega won the inaugural tournament, while more recent winners include Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

The 2026 King and Queen of the Ring finals are scheduled for June 27 at Kingdom Arena as part of WWE Night of Champions 2026.