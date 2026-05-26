AEW Officially Announces Redemption PPV For Montreal

AEW has officially pulled the trigger on Redemption, confirming the brand-new pay-per-view for Montreal this summer after weeks of speculation about the event’s location.

The company announced on social media that the inaugural AEW Redemption PPV will take place Sunday, July 26, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The announcement came after reports that Montreal had emerged as the leading choice internally for the event.

“🇨🇦 MONTREAL 🇨🇦

As announced by the Toronto Sun, AEW is returning to Canada this Summer with a BRAND NEW PPV: #AEWRedemption! This inaugural event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 26th at the @centrebell in Montreal, Quebec.”

The new show slots into AEW’s growing pay-per-view lineup between Forbidden Door and All In, giving the company another major international stop during one of the busiest stretches of its calendar.

Montreal has long been viewed as one of wrestling’s hottest markets, making the Bell Centre a notable choice for launching a fresh PPV brand. AEW has increasingly focused on destination events in recent years, and Redemption now joins that strategy as the company continues expanding its premium live event schedule.

With the location and date now locked in, focus shifts to what AEW plans for the first Redemption card and how heavily the promotion will stack the show ahead of All In at Wembley Stadium.