Kyle Fletcher Avoids Surgery After Serious AEW Injury

Kyle Fletcher has revealed that he avoided surgery following the knee and leg injuries he suffered earlier this year, allowing him to make a quicker than expected return to AEW action.

Fletcher was injured during the March 28 episode of AEW Collision, where he tore his meniscus and also suffered fractures in his ankle and the upper part of his tibia. While the fractures were always expected to heal naturally, doctors initially believed surgery on the meniscus was almost unavoidable.

Speaking in a recent vlog, Fletcher shared the positive update that surgery was no longer needed.

“I don’t have to have surgery,” Fletcher said. “Awesome news. I was given initially 90 percent chance of surgery. No surgery required. Just healing.”

The AEW star explained that the early stages of recovery involved complete rest before moving into physical therapy. During that period, he kept active by training in his home gym and staying disciplined with both cardio and nutrition as he worked toward a comeback.

Fletcher was officially cleared to resume in ring training on May 15. Shortly after that, his physical therapist approved him to wrestle again, beginning the final clearance process with AEW medical staff.

He returned at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday night, where he shocked fans by turning on Konosuke Takeshita and immediately setting his sights on the AEW International Championship.

Following the event, Fletcher reflected on being back on the road and returning to the lifestyle he loves.

“We’re back on the job. All of a sudden, it’s just, I’m back to being on the road, back to my old life,” Fletcher said. “It’s very exciting. It feels like a chapter has closed today, and now I get to look forward. Bright horizons, happy days ahead. I get to go back to living my dream, loving life, traveling the world, and dropping people on their f***ing heads, which I love to do.”