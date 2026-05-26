WWE Raw Viewership Holds Steady On Netflix After Three Week Drop

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix managed to stop its recent ratings slide, with viewership holding steady compared to the previous week.

According to the latest Tudum data released Tuesday, the May 18 edition pulled in 2.6 million views worldwide alongside 4.6 million hours watched globally. While the total hours dipped slightly from the prior week’s 4.8 million, the overall view count remained unchanged.

The 2.6 million figure matches the show’s lowest audience total since January 19, when the program recorded 2.5 million views. Both numbers also sit below the ten week average for the series on Netflix.

Globally, Raw ranked seventh for the second consecutive week and finished roughly 300,000 views shy of climbing into sixth place. The show cracked the top ten in 16 different countries, doubling the previous week’s total, while also landing fifth overall in the United States.

The episode pushed forward the ongoing rivalry between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu ahead of this Sunday’s Clash in Italy premium live event. The show also featured the surprise return of Brock Lesnar.