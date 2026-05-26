D-Von Says Mae Young Slapped Bubba Ray After WWE Table Spot

D-Von Dudley has revealed that Vince McMahon pitched the infamous Mae Young table spot as a way to turn the Dudley Boyz into villains, but both he and Bubba Ray immediately warned it would have the exact opposite effect.

Speaking on Going Ringside with Scott Johnson, D-Von explained that WWE had already tried a similar angle with Terri Runnels, only for fans to cheer the Dudleys instead.

“Me and Bubba both said that’s not going to work, because at that time the business had changed where the bad guys were becoming good guys and the good guys were becoming bad guys. We said that’s going to turn us baby face.”

After that failed, McMahon suggested putting Mae Young through a table. D VON said they again predicted fans would love it no matter Mae’s age.

“We said, no, that’s not gonna work. I don’t care if she’s 90 years old or 102. We put her through that table, that crowd’s gonna lose their mind. And that’s exactly what happened.”

The Hall of Famer also shared the wild backstage reaction after the first spot. According to D-Von, Mae Young was furious because the Dudleys handled her too carefully.

“We get to the back and Mae Young said, you two. We said, what’s going on? And she slapped Bubba. She said, next time you’re in the ring with me, just make sure one thing: you hit me like you hit one of the boys.”

D-Von admitted he avoided doing the powerbomb himself because of his fear of heights, leaving Bubba Ray to handle the dangerous stunt.

“I’m scared of heights, so me going up on the top rope to put somebody through a table was never my forte.”

He also revealed Jerry Lawler had no clue the segment was happening because Vince wanted the announcers’ reactions to feel completely genuine.

“The commentators were left in the dark about a lot of things, because Vince wanted that natural reaction.”

Mae Young apparently wanted to take things even further after the SmackDown version of the stunt, pitching a cage match where the Dudleys would throw her off the top of the cage through a table.

Looking back, D-Von admitted the moment still feels surreal.

“Sometimes I look back and go, what the hell were we thinking? That was such a risk, but it worked.”