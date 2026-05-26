Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon Set To Testify In TKO Lawsuit

The witness list for the upcoming TKO merger shareholder lawsuit has officially surfaced ahead of next month’s trial in Delaware, with several major WWE and TKO figures expected to testify in court.

According to a joint pre trial order obtained by POST Wrestling, the case is scheduled to begin June 8 in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The filing still requires final approval from Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, but it outlines a lengthy witness lineup that includes Vince McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, Mark Shapiro, Paul Levesque, and Stephanie McMahon.

The lawsuit centers around claims that McMahon engineered the 2023 TKO merger primarily to preserve his own power within WWE following the sexual misconduct allegations that became public in 2022. Shareholders allege McMahon believed Endeavor would be the only buyer willing to keep him involved with the company, while other interested bidders were allegedly not given a fair opportunity during the sale process. Plaintiffs argue WWE shareholders ultimately received less value because of that approach.

McMahon is named as a defendant alongside several former WWE executives and board members, including Khan, Levesque, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson. WWE and TKO are not directly named in the lawsuit, although they could still bear financial responsibility if damages are awarded.

Both sides are expected to call McMahon and Emanuel as live witnesses during the trial. Plaintiffs also intend to call Shapiro and Raine Group banker Jeffrey Sine, who advised WWE during the sale negotiations. The defense plans to present testimony from numerous WWE and TKO executives, board members, and expert witnesses.

Stephanie McMahon’s inclusion stands out given her continued absence from WWE business operations following her resignation in January 2023 after Vince McMahon returned to the company.

The filing also revisits the WWE board’s internal investigation into misconduct allegations against McMahon. Former WWE board member Jeffrey Speed, who oversaw that inquiry, could potentially testify as well. Plaintiffs have argued the investigation was effectively a “sham” that was shut down before McMahon formally returned to power.

Another major element of the case involves Liberty Media, which had interest in acquiring WWE during the sale process. Marty Patterson, now Liberty Media’s President and CEO, is listed as a possible witness. Lawsuit filings previously referenced an internal email from former Liberty executive Greg Maffei describing the TKO agreement as “pre wired” shortly after news of the deal became public.

The ongoing federal lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against McMahon in January 2024 also hangs over the case. Court filings note that pseudonyms will be used for women connected to nondisclosure agreements signed with McMahon, aside from Grant and former WWE performer Rita Chatterton, whose identities are already public.

McMahon previously paid millions tied to multiple NDAs that became public during the WWE board investigation in 2022. If shareholders win the case, the financial damages could reportedly reach into the hundreds of millions.