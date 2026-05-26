Carlito Reveals Planned Timeline For Wrestling Retirement

Former WWE star Carlito has opened up about when he expects to retire from professional wrestling, revealing that he believes he has around five years left before stepping away from the business for good.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Carlito discussed his future following his recent WWE exit. Despite no longer being with the company, he has remained active on the independent wrestling scene and says he still feels capable of performing at a high level.

“I’m getting there. I still got a little bit left in the tank I feel. It’s not that I don’t want to do it anymore, I’m just focusing more on the exit plan.”

Carlito explained that his latest WWE run played a major role in helping him prepare financially for retirement, putting him in a far more comfortable position for life after wrestling.

“It looks pretty good, man. The WWE run helped out a lot with that, with the retirement plan. So, yeah, couple more years, and then I can ride off into the sunset.”

When asked what retirement ideally looks like, Carlito joked that he hopes to disappear from the spotlight completely and enjoy a quieter lifestyle away from wrestling.

“Not even hearing about me…..maybe, find a house on the beach, or something, was bland.”

The former United States Champion then confirmed that his current target is roughly another five years in the ring, although he admitted that ultimately his body will decide when the time is right.

“Five-ish should be the goal. Or my body might say, ‘Hey, bro,’ but right now it’s been pretty good.”

Carlito also noted that he has adjusted his style in recent years to focus more on entertaining fans while avoiding unnecessary wear and tear on his body as he approaches the latter stages of his career.