WWE Came One Step Away From Bringing Back The nWo In 2020

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn has shared details on a scrapped plan to revive the nWo during WWE’s ThunderDome era, revealing that the idea came close to airing before being stopped by COVID protocols.

Speaking on the Public Enemies Podcast, Dunn discussed the unpredictable nature of WWE creative during the pandemic years and explained that one concept heavily considered in 2020 involved launching a modern version of the iconic faction. Dunn, who was part of WWE’s writing team from 2016 through 2021, said the company was experimenting with numerous ideas while producing television inside the ThunderDome setup.

“Do you guys remember that ThunderDome? Really tough to do TV in there, so a lot of ideas were thrown against the wall. So, it was discussed at one point, bringing back the nWo 2020.”

Dunn went on to reveal the proposed lineup for the reboot, which would have featured Sheamus, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Lars Sullivan as members of the group. WWE had also planned for a legendary member of the original nWo to appear in Orlando and officially introduce the faction on television.

“The pitch was Sheamus, Cesaro, Nakamura, and Lars Sullivan. It was really close to happening. I forget which legendary nWo member was supposed to fly to Orlando to introduce this new nWo. But essentially they landed and they didn’t pass the COVID test.”

According to Dunn, the failed COVID screening immediately halted the plans, with the angle never making it to WWE programming. While the company reportedly had the debut segment prepared, there was apparently little direction mapped out beyond the initial launch.

“WWE was going to figure it out as they went.”

The story offers another glimpse into the unusual creative environment WWE operated under during the pandemic era, where ideas could rapidly change or disappear altogether due to travel restrictions and health protocols.