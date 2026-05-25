WWE Adds Intercontinental Title Match To Tonight’s Raw

WWE has officially confirmed another Intercontinental Championship match for tonight’s episode of Raw, as Penta is set to defend the title against Je’Von Evans just two nights after his successful defense at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The match was announced on WWE’s official website ahead of Raw from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“Intercontinental Champion Penta continues to build his reputation as a true fighting champion as he prepares to battle the dynamic Je’Von Evans in a title match. Find out who will leave Raw with the title, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.”

Penta heads into the bout coming off a hard fought victory over Ethan Page at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV in Fort Wayne on May 23. Rather than taking time off after the defense, the champion is stepping straight back into action with another title challenge awaiting him on Raw.

Evans is no stranger to chasing the championship. He previously competed for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 42 in a six pack ladder match that also saw Penta retain. Since defeating Dominik Mysterio for the championship back in March, Penta has continued to rack up successful defenses, with his current reign now reaching 84 days.

Tonight’s Raw will also serve as WWE’s final stop before Clash in Italy this Sunday in Turin.

Confirmed lineup for tonight’s show:

• Oba Femi opens Raw

• Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for the Tribal Combat match at Clash in Italy

• Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

• Penta vs. Je’Von Evans for the Intercontinental Championship