Mick Foley Reacts After Heated AEW Segment With MJF

Mick Foley has opened up about his surprise AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2026, saying he is thrilled to officially be part of the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at Sunday’s pay-per-view from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, where he joined Renee Paquette on the Zero Hour pre-show. Foley later shared the ring with MJF in a heated segment that ended with MJF delivering a low blow following comments about his quick AEW World Title loss to Darby Allin.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Foley shared his excitement about joining AEW.

“ALL ELITE. I am so genuinely happy to be part of @AEW, and to have contributed in a small way to such an amazing night of wrestling.”

Foley’s appearance came ahead of the expiration of his WWE Legends contract, which is set to end in June 2026. During the Double or Nothing media call, Tony Khan revealed Foley has signed on with AEW in an ongoing creative and broadcast role rather than making a one night cameo.

“Mick Foley is going to be contributing to the AEW broadcast and helping out behind the scenes.”

Khan also praised Foley’s chemistry with Renee Paquette during the post-show media scrum and suggested the duo will remain together on AEW programming moving forward.

“Renee, something I take pride in is pairing up great pairs, whether it’s Sting and Darby Allin or so many other great ones along the way. And I think a great team is going to be you and Mick. You got off to a great start hosting the show tonight with Mick and I’m excited that you’re both going to be here doing it for a long time to come.”

Foley has not wrestled since 2012 and has dealt with multiple hip and knee replacement surgeries in recent years. He previously revealed he declined an MJF storyline pitch involving a retirement angle because of his physical condition.