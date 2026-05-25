WWE Reportedly Eyeing Summer Call-Up For NXT Star

Rumors are growing that Nikkita Lyons could be headed to WWE’s main roster later this summer, with a new report suggesting a move to Monday Night Raw is being discussed internally.

According to Rope Break, Lyons has recently been mentioned as a possible NXT call-up, although nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

“One name that was mentioned recently for a potential call up to the main roster this summer is none other than Nikkita Lyons, with some suggesting that she would move from NXT to Monday Night Raw. We’re working to try and get more on this, however for the the time being, we will be treating it as a rumor until we can get something more concrete.”

Lyons has remained one of the most recognizable names in NXT despite multiple injury setbacks slowing her momentum over the last few years. The 24-year-old performer, whose real name is Camille Wyatt, is the daughter of former NFL player Darryl Pollard and has long been positioned as one of the brand’s future breakout stars.

Her rise was interrupted in late 2022 after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus, followed by another knee injury in 2023 that delayed her comeback even further. Since returning, Lyons has steadily been reintroduced to television as WWE continues rebuilding its women’s division pipeline.

WWE has already started moving several NXT names onto the main roster in recent months. Blake Monroe officially joined SmackDown earlier this month, while Sol Ruca made the jump to Raw on May 18 in a featured program involving Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Nikki Blackheart recently signed with WWE and debuted in a dark match appearance.

If Lyons does get called up, the timing would fit WWE’s usual post Money in the Bank build toward SummerSlam 2026, a period where the company traditionally reshuffles talent and introduces fresh faces to Raw and SmackDown.