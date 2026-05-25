Tony Khan Gives Positive Update On QT Marshall After Scary AEW Fall

AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on QT Marshall following a frightening moment during the Double or Nothing Buy In preshow on Sunday night.

Marshall appeared to suffer an injury during the 10 man tag team match featuring Boom and Doom and The Conglomeration against Shane Taylor Promotions. The incident happened during a Tower of Doom sequence when Marshall lost his footing on the top rope and crashed awkwardly to the floor at ringside. Medical staff quickly checked on him backstage, while clips of the fall spread rapidly across social media with fans expressing concern.

Speaking during the post show media scrum, Khan reassured reporters that Marshall avoided anything serious.

“QT’s gonna be okay. Thanks for asking.”

Khan also spent time discussing Mick Foley’s newly announced role in AEW after Foley officially joined the company before the pay per view. Foley appeared on the Buy In alongside Renee Paquette, with Khan praising the pairing and confirming it will continue moving forward.

“It was great to have Mick Foley come into AEW and be a part of the show now hosting with Renee, somebody who’s a true icon of wrestling and certainly in Philadelphia, one of the great icons of wrestling.”

Khan then compared Foley and Paquette’s chemistry to other successful AEW partnerships over the years while making it clear the duo are expected to remain together long term.

“Well, let me tell you, Renee, something I take pride in is pairing up great pairs, whether it’s Sting and Darby Allin or so many other great ones along the way. And I think a great team is going to be you and Mick. Yeah. And I’m really excited about it. You got off to a great start hosting the show tonight with Mick and I’m excited that you’re both going to be here doing it for a long time to come. Obviously he got into a bit of an altercation before the show started, but all in all, I think it was one of the best nights in the history of the company.”

AEW confirmed Foley’s signing shortly before Double or Nothing, revealing that his role with the company goes beyond a one night appearance. The Hall of Famer is expected to remain part of AEW’s pre show presentation as part of a wider creative agreement. Foley’s current WWE Legends contract is reportedly set to expire in June 2026. His last wrestling match took place in 2012.